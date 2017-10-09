Have you ever dreamt of living in the house that Harry Potter was born in? (and where his parents were killed by Voldemort?) Well now is your chance! The 14th-century cottage is now up for sale for a smooth $1.3 million.

Referred to as the De Vere House, it is located in the medieval village of Lavenham, England and was first seen in 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One. In the movie, the home was part of the fictional Godric's Hollow village, which also happened to be the hometown of Albus Dumbledore. While the home has become famous in the Potter world, its roots extended for centuries.