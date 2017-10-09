Have you ever dreamt of living in the house that Harry Potter was born in? (and where his parents were killed by Voldemort?) Well now is your chance! The 14th-century cottage is now up for sale for a smooth $1.3 million.
Referred to as the De Vere House, it is located in the medieval village of Lavenham, England and was first seen in 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One. In the movie, the home was part of the fictional Godric's Hollow village, which also happened to be the hometown of Albus Dumbledore. While the home has become famous in the Potter world, its roots extended for centuries.
According to the property agents Carter Jonas, the De Vere House was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century. Fun fact: during the medieval era, they were known as the second-richest family in the U.K. after the royal family. The Harry Potter love remains as strong as ever, with Potterheads and J.K. Rowling recently celebrating the 10th anniversary of the "19 Years Later" date of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows epilogue.
Next, get your nostalgia on with this 2007 interview where Daniel Radcliffe explains how he connected to Harry Potter:
User Comments