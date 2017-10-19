Hayley Kiyoko gets all in her "Feelings" in the new video for the dance-ready song, which she directed herself! Watch as the singer/actress confidently goes after a girl she's been having her eye on while also showing off her cool dance moves.

"I over communicate and feel too much / I just complicate it when I say too much / I laugh about it, dream about that casual touch / Sex, fire, sick and tired of acting all tough / I'm hooked on all these feelings," she sings on the slick chorus. "Feelings" comes after March's "Sleepover." No word yet if these songs will be featured on an upcoming EP. But if so, it will be the follow-up to last September's Citrine.