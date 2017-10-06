Chelsea Lauren/WireImage via Getty Images

Hayley Williams has already owned the hair-dye world with her goodDYEyoung line and now she's out to conquer the temporary hair-dye world. The Paramore frontwoman is launching a new wear-and-wash temporary hair dye line that will be ready before Halloween. "Poser Paste" is described as "an obnoxiously beautiful styling paste in the brightest, boldest color" created with beauty expert, Brian O’Conner. The line will include orange, blue, pink and yellow colors.

"I feel like hair is a very emotional thing," Williams told InStyle. "Changing your hair is like a good reset—whether that's a new color, haircut, or style. It was important to give people the option of just trying it out, having a good time, and changing up their look more often...in the past, Brian and I have dyed my hair a billion different colors within a short period of time. This is so nice because I can go home, wash it right out, and be ready for a totally different color tomorrow." Poser Paste is available for pre-order online for $17.99 per tub and officially launches Oct. 16. Take a look at what the orange looks like on Williams' blonde in her Instagram post below: