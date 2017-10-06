The moment we've been waiting for has arrived people! Hey Arnold creator Craig Bartlett released the first trailer for the anticipated Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie during New York Comic Con 2017 on Friday afternoon, which was met with a standing ovation. And yes, it's as epic as many of us fans would imagine it to be.

The trailer picks up a year after where we left Arnold and his friends during the series finale 15 years ago, as he continues his quest to find out the truth about his parents. The sixth-graders win a trip to San Lorenzo, which just happens to be the exact location where Arnold's parents disappeared. So naturally, he uses this chance to unlock the mystery. Arnold, along with Gerald, Rhonda, Helga and Phoebe partake in a daring adventure that could potentially either bring them closer together or tear their friendships apart.