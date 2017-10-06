The moment we've been waiting for has arrived people! Hey Arnold creator Craig Bartlett released the first trailer for the anticipated Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie during New York Comic Con 2017 on Friday afternoon, which was met with a standing ovation. And yes, it's as epic as many of us fans would imagine it to be.
The trailer picks up a year after where we left Arnold and his friends during the series finale 15 years ago, as he continues his quest to find out the truth about his parents. The sixth-graders win a trip to San Lorenzo, which just happens to be the exact location where Arnold's parents disappeared. So naturally, he uses this chance to unlock the mystery. Arnold, along with Gerald, Rhonda, Helga and Phoebe partake in a daring adventure that could potentially either bring them closer together or tear their friendships apart.
During the NYCC 2017 panel, Bartlett was joined by Lane Toran (who voiced Arnold in Season 1), Francesca Maria Smith (Helga), Anndi McAfee, (Phoebe), Olivia Hack (Rhonda) as they gave insight of what's to come in the movie. Bartlett teased that Big Bob's Beepers will still be in business as hipsters will rock the nostalgic accessory. He also revealed the movie might address other questions like Brainy's love for Helga and Mr. Simmons being gay, as well as confirming The Jungle Movie is in fact a sequel to 2002's Hey Arnold!: The Movie.
Bartlett also shared that he made a point to put the cliff hanger at the end of the last movie because he was daring Paramount and Nickelodeon to not make The Jungle Movie, which they didn't—until now! Look out for the new movie's premiere on November 24. But before then, keep the nostalgic vibes going by listening to this classic Besterday episode where the hosts celebrate 20 awesome years of Hey Arnold:
