After re-establishing their place in the K-pop scene as a fun-loving, electro-pop superstars with deeper messages, Highlight delivers more of the good times with their new release.

Take a listen to "Can't Be Better," the quintet's new single that continues the feel-good style of "Plz Don't Be Sad" and injects even more of the guys' energetic personalities and color. The mood is set from the beginning of the track as electric-guitar power chords mix with Yoseob's raspy-rock vocals before an irresistible dance break joins in on the fun with shout-along chants. Things only continue to progress from there as the song grows in its punchy, joyous sonic feeling.

Yet despite how happy the song sounds on the surface, "Can't Be Better" is very similar to how "Plz Don't Be Sad" in how it approaches tough topics—this time focusing on self-love over romance—but brilliantly disguises them through upbeat pop jams.