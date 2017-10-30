"Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey," said the companies in a joint statement today, referring to Rapp's claim to BuzzFeed News that a then-26-year-old Stacy drunkenly brought 14-year-old Rapp to bed to "seduce" him. "In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

As allegations of sexual misconduct by Kevin Spacey against a then-teenage Anthony Rapp have been revealed, Netflix has decided to cancel House of Cards after the upcoming sixth season next year.

The news comes less than a day after Rapp made the allegations public. Deadline reports that Netflix and the show producers and producers Media Rights Capital were leaning towards ending the show for awhile now, but the decision was only revealed to top creators and cast members this morning.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Spacey issued a public apology to Rapp, saying he didn’t remember the incident, and also used the statement to share that he would "choose now to live as a gay man." The actor was heavily criticized for both using the apology for his coming out and the language in it.

As the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and assault reveal continues to shed more light on Hollywood's darkest secrets, House of Cards is currently in production in Maryland. The sixth, and now final, season of House of Cards is scheduled to premiere in mid-2018.