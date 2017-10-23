Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It's official folks: Justin Timberlake is confirmed to perform the Super Bowl LII halftime show next year. "I DO have the time. Half the time..." the singer revealed on Sunday evening (Oct. 22) in a silly announcement video with friend Jimmy Fallon. This will mark the third time Timberlake has graced the coveted stage, "giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer," the NFL wrote. But why is it that he is being praised for his return while Janet Jackson, who he infamously performed alongside during 2004's "Nipplegate" halftime, remains banned? “That won’t happen this time,” Timberlake joked in reference to the controversy during an interview with NBC Sports anchor Mike Tirico on Sunday Night Football. “There was a little bit of that [discussion]. But no, Mike, that’s not going to happen.”

Granted the event was almost 14 years ago, but Timberlake gets to freely laugh about a moment that hindered Jackson's career. Following the incident where her breast was exposed, her singles and music videos on various radio stations, MTV, VH1 and other Viacom platforms were legally blacklisted. She was also banned from the Grammys that year, while Timberlake attended. "I know it's been a rough week on everybody. What occurred was unintentional, completely regrettable and I apologize if you guys are offended," he said. Yet his few sorries never appeared genuine, as he didn't directly apologize to Jackson herself. Meanwhile, the icon was forced to record a video apology without Timberlake by her side as support. This all occurred as she tried to promote Damita Jo, which dropped about five weeks after Nipplegate. As for Timberlake? He remained unscathed as he was gearing up to release 2006's FutureSex/LoveSounds. While the singer gets to revel in the news while Jackson continues to be overshadowed, see some confused fan reactions about the Justin Timberlake halftime announcement below.

Congrats on getting the Super Bowl halftime show, @jtimberlake. Invite @JanetJackson for a duet. You, uh. Kinda owe her. pic.twitter.com/fqaSelN0Rj — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 23, 2017

Why is Justin Timberlake being invited to perform again when Janet Jackson is banned for life for something that was entirely his fault🙄 pic.twitter.com/5btOvDZDKq — Oak•LAD•GSW (@legendary_hoe) October 23, 2017

For the record the NFL BANNED Janet Jackson from ever performing at the Super Bowl. A ban which has never been lifted. https://t.co/WBmXlhcMD7 — #BlackWomenBeing (@LeslieMac) October 23, 2017

Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist:



- "Lovestoned"

- 9-minute Janet Jackson apology

- "Gone" (w/ *NSYNC) — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 23, 2017

Unless Justin Timberlake starts his set by introducing Janet Jackson with an apology and then continues watching quietly while she does 12 minutes of her catalog solo, the Super Bowl can keep this halftime show. — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) October 23, 2017

Janet Jackson is still banned from Super Bowl shows. Justin Timberlake is headlining.



Can't qwhite put my finger on the difference here… https://t.co/Rh85nwEy3G — 👻 sHELLy 🎃 (@ShellySometimes) October 23, 2017

.@jtimberlake still ensuring white privilege remains in style in 2017. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson is still left in the cold.



My only request is that you don't perform any of the music inspired by her brother or any Black artist.



You love our culture, but disrespect our people. https://t.co/VTVWiGponv — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 23, 2017