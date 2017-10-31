Kanye West has been laying low this entire year but he decided to bless our ears with a brand new guest feature before 2017 ends. The rapper joins G.O.O.D. Music signee CyHi the Prynce on his menacing track, "Dat Side."

"'Ye, look down, they aiming for you, all this shit is draining on you / And the people claim to know you, put 'em on, get famous on you / Then they go and blame it on you, you just good, they can't ignore you' / Don't respect who came before 'em and made they lane so I / Pulled a Lambo out and then I went and got it baptized," Yeezy spits before boasting about the new mansion he recently bought with wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper's feature on "Dat Side" follows his appearance on "Glow" from Drake's More Life.