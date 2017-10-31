Kanye West has been laying low this entire year but he decided to bless our ears with a brand new guest feature before 2017 ends. The rapper joins G.O.O.D. Music signee CyHi the Prynce on his menacing track, "Dat Side."
"'Ye, look down, they aiming for you, all this shit is draining on you / And the people claim to know you, put 'em on, get famous on you / Then they go and blame it on you, you just good, they can't ignore you' / Don't respect who came before 'em and made they lane so I / Pulled a Lambo out and then I went and got it baptized," Yeezy spits before boasting about the new mansion he recently bought with wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper's feature on "Dat Side" follows his appearance on "Glow" from Drake's More Life.
CyHi the Prynce is prepping for the release of his debut album No Dope on Sundays. As for West? He's rumored to be working on his The Life of Pablo follow-up in...Wyoming? The rapper is reportedly "holed up in a Wyoming retreat at the top of a mountain to find his inspiration," according to TMZ. While we wait for more new music, check out this episode of Fuse's digital miniseries The Kanye Effect that details his legacy as an all-star producer:
