Kehlani pairs up with Budweiser for her new "Touch" video (first premiered on Billboard), which comes just in time for Friday The 13th. The haunting EDM-laced ballad gets amplified with the visual that is part of Budweiser's 17-country global campaign that helps to get people into the Halloween spirit.

"There's magic in your hands / Oh, you got me in a trance / Your love is like a wind / Dancing across my skin," she sings. The video follows a couple who rise in the wee hours of the morning as they prepare for the upcoming carnival party. Donning huge horse masks, the pair get lose in a sea of costumed strangers, fireworks and endless dancing. "Touch" comes a week after Kehlani released the charming acoustic "Honey" song.