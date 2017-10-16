When asked how he thinks Trump got into office, he comments "We all are baffled. "It is something that completely disregards our moral compass." The rapper describes this current political states as "a complete mindfuck," with the transition of willingly want to visit the White House to not feeling welcomed. "The key differences [between Obama and Trump] are morals, dignity, principles, common sense," Lamar explains. "How can you follow someone who doesn't know how to approach someone or speak to them kindly and with compassion and sensitivity?" He continues, "It's just building up the fire in me. It builds the fire for me to keep pushing as hard as I want to push."

Kendrick Lamar isn't one to speak to the media often, but when he does it's usually something worth discussing. The rapper recently weighed in on Donald Trump and his administration in a rare interview with i-D magazine.

Lamar also discusses his critically acclaimed DAMN album, saying that "Fear" has one of the best verses he's ever written. "It's completely honest. The first verse is everything that I feared from the time that I was seven years old. The second verse I was 17, in the third it's everything I feared when I was 27. He continues,

"Everything you write is not dope. Even if you're a great writer, a bunch of the stuff you write is wack. But most people don't have somebody around to be like, 'That's wack.' I've been in that studio writing terrible verses, writing terrible hooks, with homeboys and friends and people that you trust telling you, 'That's garbage.' I grew thick skin and got back in there and did it all over again. And then you eventually grow an ability to know when something is too far. I learnt how to challenge myself to take it to the next level."

Click here to read the i-D interview in full. Next up, watch an old-school Fuse x Kendrick interview: