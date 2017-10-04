Kesha has been an open book since the beginning of her career, and she continues to shed light on her personal battles in the latest Rolling Stone cover story. The singer gets candid about previous struggles with an eating disorder:

"I really just thought I wasn't supposed to eat food. And then if I ever did, I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I'd think, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe I actually did that horrible thing. I'm so ashamed of myself because I don't deserve to eat food. I was slowly, slowly starving myself. And the worse I got and the sicker I got, the better a lot of people around me were saying that I looked. They would just be like, 'Oh, my gosh, keep doing whatever you're doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning.'"