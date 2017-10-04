Kesha has been an open book since the beginning of her career, and she continues to shed light on her personal battles in the latest Rolling Stone cover story. The singer gets candid about previous struggles with an eating disorder:
"I really just thought I wasn't supposed to eat food. And then if I ever did, I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I'd think, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe I actually did that horrible thing. I'm so ashamed of myself because I don't deserve to eat food. I was slowly, slowly starving myself. And the worse I got and the sicker I got, the better a lot of people around me were saying that I looked. They would just be like, 'Oh, my gosh, keep doing whatever you're doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning.'"
Kesha later went to rehab, with her mother as her support system, where she met with a nutritionist to help place her diet back on a healthy track. Her new Rainbow album reflects that journey to recovery, which can be heard in its empowering lyrics. But despite the new change in sound and mind, don't think the old Ke$ha is gone just yet! "I loved what I was doing when I was doing it," she says of her previous (and often controversial) persona that gave us songs like "Tik Tok" and Blow." "It was so much fucking fun! I wouldn't change all the Worst Dressed lists, I wouldn't change the mohawk, I wouldn't change all that shit. I'm proud of myself for being that ballsy young girl that was ready to take life by the balls."
Click here for the full Rolling Stone interview, where the singer also calls Taylor Swift a "fucking sweetheart" after she donated $250,000 towards Kesha's legal bills. Rainbow—Kesha's first album in five years—was released on Aug. 11. Below, watch a throwback 2011 Fuse interview with the singer to see how much she has grown:
