After a business mogul and reality TV star earned the high honor of President of the United States, many wondered if this would kickstart a trend of celebrities using their fame to run for office with Kid Rock seemingly teasing a bid to run for senate when he launched his KidRockForSenate.com website with official merchandise.

"Fuck no I'm not running for Senate," the singer told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show saying the fake bid was a joke to drum up publicity for his new tour and upcoming 11th studio album Sweet Southern Sugar. "Who fucking couldn't figure that out?"

Rock said a fan suggestion earlier this year led to him thinking. He shared his thought process with: "We start going with it. Everyone gets their panties in a bunch. I have people who work for me, they're on the in, I'm like, 'Fuck no we're not doing it, but let's roll with it for a little while. This is awesome.'"