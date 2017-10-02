Terror struck a Las Vegas country-music festival in what is being reported as the United States' worst mass shooting in modern-day history.

During Jason Aldean's headlining set at Vegas' Route 91 Harvest Festival, a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock took aim at the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Reportedly using an automatic weapon, the 64-year-old killed more than 50 people, injuring more than 400 injured according to the latest reports on the horrifying incident. The festival grounds were adjacent to Mandalay Bay's location at the Southern end of the Vegas Strip.