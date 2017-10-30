Chester Bennington's memory was honored this past weekend in a tribute concert to the late Linkin Park singer on Friday, Oct. 27.
The show started on an extremely emotional note as Linkin Park hit the stage with a lone microphone that was draped in flowers where their late frontman would have been standing. The sold-out crowd of 17,000 at the Hollywood Bowl took over vocals with the entire stadium singing the lyrics to "Numb" for a hauntingly joyful celebration of Bennington's memory.
The full concert featuring the likes of Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, plus members of Avenged Sevenfold, Sum 41, No Doubt, Echosmith and One OK Rock performing LP songs and other appropriate tracks (including Morissette's unreleased song "Rest" about the pressures of public life). There were also video testimonials from the likes of Paul McCartney, Metallica and Jared Leto.
You can watch the full concert above and by clicking the information "i" icon on the top right corner, can make a gift in memory of Bennington. You can also do so by donating to the One More Light Fund. You can continue your remembering by watching Fuse's full On the Record special from 2011 below:
User Comments