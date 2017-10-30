Chester Bennington's memory was honored this past weekend in a tribute concert to the late Linkin Park singer on Friday, Oct. 27.

The show started on an extremely emotional note as Linkin Park hit the stage with a lone microphone that was draped in flowers where their late frontman would have been standing. The sold-out crowd of 17,000 at the Hollywood Bowl took over vocals with the entire stadium singing the lyrics to "Numb" for a hauntingly joyful celebration of Bennington's memory.