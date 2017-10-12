The music world and us here at Fuse are still devastated by Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's tragic death this past July after the singer's suicide. Just days before his passing, Chester, along with bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, taped an episode of James Corden and Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke series with Ken Jeong.
Initially Corden stated it was up to Bennington's family if and when the episode would be released. Today, Chester's wife Talinda Bennington tweeted that fans could watch the episode now, adding #FuckDepression. The full 22-minute episode has been posted on Linkin Park's official Facebook page and you can watch it above now.
Watch @CarpoolKaraoke now: https://t.co/bflV0iTbRW #MakeChesterProud #fuckdepression— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) October 12, 2017
In the episode, Chester drives the group around Los Angeles while they all sing songs like Outkast's classic "Hey Ya!" and Red Hot Chili Peppers classic "Under The Bridge" at the top of their lungs. The quartet also get out of the car for some hilarious antics, including hopping on a party bus.
We can't help to think Chester's wife and family ultimately decided to release the episode because this is how they want the world to remember Chester; Singing his heart out, dancing in the street, and laughing with his friends and bandmates. We'll keep watching, smiling through the tears.
Watch Chester and Mike Shinoda in a classic Fuse in-depth chat from On the Record:
