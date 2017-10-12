The music world and us here at Fuse are still devastated by Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's tragic death this past July after the singer's suicide. Just days before his passing, Chester, along with bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, taped an episode of James Corden and Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke series with Ken Jeong.

Initially Corden stated it was up to Bennington's family if and when the episode would be released. Today, Chester's wife Talinda Bennington tweeted that fans could watch the episode now, adding #FuckDepression. The full 22-minute episode has been posted on Linkin Park's official Facebook page and you can watch it above now.