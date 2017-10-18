Little Mix's Glory Days album has been a humongous success around the world, selling more than a million copies, earning the band another chart hit in the U.S., four new Top 10 singles in the UK, a BRIT Award, an opening spot on Ariana Grande's tour, and loads more successes that we simply don't have enough time to list. Our girls aren't stopping the success soon by revealing the details of their upcoming Glory Days: The Platinum Edition album that acts a deluxe version of the LP.

Perrie, Jesy, Leigh Anne and Jade are delivering three new songs—titled "If I Get My Way," "Is Your Love Enough?" and "Dear Lover"—along with a refreshed Glory Days tracklist that includes the reworked versions of past singles and their fire Spanglish collaboration "Reggaeton Lento" with CNCO.