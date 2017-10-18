Little Mix's Glory Days album has been a humongous success around the world, selling more than a million copies, earning the band another chart hit in the U.S., four new Top 10 singles in the UK, a BRIT Award, an opening spot on Ariana Grande's tour, and loads more successes that we simply don't have enough time to list. Our girls aren't stopping the success soon by revealing the details of their upcoming Glory Days: The Platinum Edition album that acts a deluxe version of the LP.
Perrie, Jesy, Leigh Anne and Jade are delivering three new songs—titled "If I Get My Way," "Is Your Love Enough?" and "Dear Lover"—along with a refreshed Glory Days tracklist that includes the reworked versions of past singles and their fire Spanglish collaboration "Reggaeton Lento" with CNCO.
The Platinum Edition is also said to include a Little Mix documentary that was filmed throughout the year.
Check out the tracklist below and look out for the album on Nov. 24 with the LP available for pre-order on Friday, Oct. 20.
1. Shout Out to My Ex
2. Touch (feat. Kid Ink)
3. Reggaeton Lento (Remix with CNCO)
4. F.U.
5. Power (feat. Stormzy)
6. No More Sad Songs (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
7. Oops (feat. Charlie Puth)
8. You Gotta Not
9. Down & Dirty
10. Your Love
11. Nobody Like You
12. Private Show
13. Nothing Else Matters
14. If I Get My Way
15. Is Your Love Enough?
16. Dear Lover
Watch Little Mix talk about how Beyoncé inspired Glory Days below:
User Comments