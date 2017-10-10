Marilyn Manson recruits his buddy Johnny Depp as they get down and dirty in the new "SAY10" video. There's no definite plot to this video, but who cares really when you have two big names in one video?

The music and acting legends embrace their erotic sides as they portray Cain and Abel (according to a press release) with powdery makeup that is smudged with black eyeliner and blood. The video, directed by Tyler Shields (the guy behind 2015's horror film Final Girl), itself is pretty NSFW. A woman writhes in an empty bed as she continues to please herself throughout while getting choked and chased down a tunnel. Sexy stuff!