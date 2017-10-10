Marilyn Manson recruits his buddy Johnny Depp as they get down and dirty in the new "SAY10" video. There's no definite plot to this video, but who cares really when you have two big names in one video?
The music and acting legends embrace their erotic sides as they portray Cain and Abel (according to a press release) with powdery makeup that is smudged with black eyeliner and blood. The video, directed by Tyler Shields (the guy behind 2015's horror film Final Girl), itself is pretty NSFW. A woman writhes in an empty bed as she continues to please herself throughout while getting choked and chased down a tunnel. Sexy stuff!
The artist previously released an alternate version of the "SAY10" video that showed a decapitated Donald Trump lookalike. Manson's 10th studio album, Heaven Upside Down, dropped on Oct. 6. Along with "SAY10," it features singles like "KILL4ME" and "We Know Where You Fucking Live." He began his North American tour on Sept. 27, but had to postpone it following an onstage injury where a prop collapsed on him during his NYC concert.
Next, take it back to 2009 where Marilyn Manson reflects on his "awkward breakup" with ex-bassist Twiggy in this classic interview:
User Comments