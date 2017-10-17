If you've been following the feud between Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber and thought things were over when the pop star apologized to the Antichrist Superstar for using his image for tour merch, think again.

In a new radio interview, Manson was about his recent tiff with Bieber where the host Cindy Scully told the rocker "I still think you should kick Justin Bieber's ass." Manson seemed to slight Bieber by responding, "Well he's in some sort of sexual, religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently. The guy doesn't wear a shirt. I don't know exactly. But no, I don't like to fight with girls, so I don't want to fight with Justin Bieber."

When the host egged him on about Bieber was possibly thinking by using Manson's likeness for tour merchandise, Manson added, "I don't know because I don't know how to use the mind of a squirrel."