Marilyn Manson has once again split with his longtime bassist Twiggy Ramirez, sharing on Twitter that his longtime bassist is no longer part of his band and would be replaced on his upcoming tour.
While the "SAY10" singer didn’t share many details surrounding the split, the decision does come after Jack Off Jill singer Jessicka Addams’ accusations of sexual and psychological abuse against Ramirez (neé Jeordie White). See below:
I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.— Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) October 25, 2017
While Twiggy has yet to share a statement, Manson did talk about Addams reveal from Oct. 20th, saying, "I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend...I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress."
This is not the first time Ramirez and Marilyn Manson have split. The musicians went separate ways in 2002, only to reconcile years later. Manson had told Fuse in 2009 the issue stemmed from "a fight with a girlfriend." You can watch that interview below. Manson's new tour to promote Heaven Upside Down kicks off on Nov. 5 at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in Devore, Calif.
