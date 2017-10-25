Marilyn Manson has once again split with his longtime bassist Twiggy Ramirez, sharing on Twitter that his longtime bassist is no longer part of his band and would be replaced on his upcoming tour.

While the "SAY10" singer didn’t share many details surrounding the split, the decision does come after Jack Off Jill singer Jessicka Addams’ accusations of sexual and psychological abuse against Ramirez (neé Jeordie White). See below: