Maroon 5 reflect on a long lost love on their new "Whiskey" song, which features a warbled guest verse from A$AP Rocky. The tender, yearning ballad is the most emotional offering we've heard from the band's forthcoming Red Pill Blues album.

"Leave's are fallin' / It's September / The night came in and made her shiver / I told her she could have my jacket / Wrapped it tight around her shoulders / And I was so young / 'till she kissed me / Like a whiskey," Adam Levine croons on the chorus. A$AP Rocky finishes up the with some clever wordplay about various liquor vices, rapping "All that tequila is a killer, little vodka break or something proper / Pop a cork and play spin the bottle."