Maroon 5 reflect on a long lost love on their new "Whiskey" song, which features a warbled guest verse from A$AP Rocky. The tender, yearning ballad is the most emotional offering we've heard from the band's forthcoming Red Pill Blues album.
"Leave's are fallin' / It's September / The night came in and made her shiver / I told her she could have my jacket / Wrapped it tight around her shoulders / And I was so young / 'till she kissed me / Like a whiskey," Adam Levine croons on the chorus. A$AP Rocky finishes up the with some clever wordplay about various liquor vices, rapping "All that tequila is a killer, little vodka break or something proper / Pop a cork and play spin the bottle."
"Whiskey" comes after Maroon 5's "What Lovers Do" with SZA and their "Don't Wanna Know" single that featured fellow TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar, as well as "Cold" with Future back in February. Red Pill Blues, the band's sixth album, will be released on November 3.
Next, let's take it back to 2007 when Maroon 5 admitted to Fuse that they were "a bit fried" from promoting Songs About Jane:
