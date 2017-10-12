11 Things You Didn't Know About Melanie Martinez

Photo of the day

Getting Mixxy

Fuse spent the morning “Behind The Bar” with G-Eazy as he mixed us his favorite drink featuring Stillhouse Whiskey! The “No Limit” rapper and partner/co-creative director of the spirits brand showed off his bartending skills while chatting about his collaborations with Halsey and Cardi B. Add Fuse on Snapchat (username: fusetv) to watch G-Eazy on our story now, and keep an eye on Fuse.tv for the full interview coming soon.