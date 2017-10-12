Future Hispanic History
11 Things You Didn't Know About Melanie Martinez
From her childhood Disney Channel crush to her weird relationship with Chucky, get to know the Dominican-Puerto Rican star a bit better
We're all Disney kids at heart and Melanie shared that her first crush was Dylan Sprouse, who co-starred with his brother in 1999 film Big Daddy and got their biggest break in the titular roles for Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Mel has also shared she's definitely noticed the actor has grown up since his Disney days.
When asked what song she had wished she wrote, Mel had a unexpected pick from a deep cut off Marina & The Diamonds' 2012 Electra Heart album. "I think Marina's a brilliant songwriter," she explained. "There's this one song she has called 'Teen Idle,' it's just perfect. The lyrics are perfect. The melodies are insane."
The singer claims to eat "at least five chocolate chip cookies a day," but recently realized she'll need to change her eating habits if she wants to incorporate a ballet-like choreography into the live shows for her sophomore album. "There's going to be a lot of choreography," she told Billboard. "For the first time I’m doing choreography, which is also something I have to work on—you know, exercising and eating right, all that stuff. I have to stop eating so much grilled cheese and chocolate chip cookies and start really working on everything!"
Everyone knows Melanie loves dolls—her apartment is decorated with them and they make up a large part of her aesthetic—but one nearly screwed up her entire love for them. "For some weird reason, I watched Chucky an insane amount of times," Martinez shared when talking about her favorite childhood movies. "That was the first moment I was allowed to watch a scary movie because my older cousin was babysitting me and my young brother. He let me watch Chucky, I shouldn't have been watching, it was hysterical. Now I love dolls, but that was the like introduction to dolls in that way. It scared the shit out of me for awhile."
Like a lot of us, Melanie is obsessed with American Horror Story, telling the Huffington Post that Ryan Murphy's twisted FX anthology series is "absolutely, hands down" her favorite show. In fact, she's so obsessed with it, the moment she found Season 4 was centered around a "Freak Show" theme, she pitched her song "Carousel" to the show. Despite a year of silence, she found out her song was being used in the season promos just two days before they aired, making her superfan dreams come true.
Martinez shared her mother wouldn't let her dye her hair when she was younger, but she couldn't shake the inspiration Cruelle de Vil gave her. "I was watching 101 Dalmatians and told my mom I was going to dye my hair like Cruella," she told Lime Crime. "I went to the salon, called her and told her I was really doing it. She still didn’t believe me…I came home and she was sitting on the couch. She only saw the black side of my hair and basically sighed in relief. Then I faced her, showed her my hair and she freaked out! She didn’t talk to me for a week. Now she loves it of course."
In October 2016, Melanie revealed her debut fragrance, Cry Baby Perfume Milk. But don't worry, the "milk" aspect is only in reference to the bottle shape. Instead, the actual perfume is described by Mel as "nostalgic and sweet," blending sugary and spicy scents, with burnt caramel and woods combining for what she describes as a "nostalgic and sweet" smell. It was distributed by Atlantic Records, making her record label the first label to distribute a fragrance.
Melanie's first performance wasn't her most rock star–esque moment. "I was actually babysitting while still doing that show," she says of her debut, acoustic performance at a Long Island venue. "So I had the girl I was babysitting at the show, and I had to watch her literally right after I played."
