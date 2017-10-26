What we absolutely love about the idea of picking Melanie Martinez as your Halloween costume inspiration this year is that other than paying homage to a confident, ambitious, artistic and all-around pop badass, you also can pick up a slew of cute and fashion-forward items based around the singer's style.
Let's start with some of the centerpieces of Mel's style. First, you got to get a uniquely styled babydoll dress. You could go traditional Lolita style (Dolls Kill have a great selection including Pink Noise Skater Dress, $95) or be sure to incorporate unusual colors and styles (via Dolls Kill's fascinating Hola Dress, $135 or this super-cheap, super-chic Cake Dress from UNIF, $22). You'll also need the right footwear and Mel has personally donned ballet-inspired platform shoes (like the Pointe Platform in Quilted Pink Satin from Jeffrey Campbell, $112.95), fuzzy slippers (Dolls Kill's Candy Cloud Sandal, $81) and military platform shoes. Last major thing is the hair. You could dye half your hair—we're really digging Hayley Williams' Poser Paste as bright and vibrant temporary dye—a good wig can be found from professionals (like this extremely Melanie-esque Wavy Grey Mixed Purple Black Split Lace Front from Wif, $68) or you could add your own color to a to a store-bought wig (including one from Party City for $26.99)
And now the details! Ms. Martinez typically rocks a headpiece of sorts and we think picking an oversized headband/bow combination is your best bet this holiday (Hot Topic's Blackheart Large Lace Bow Headband is super cute and super cheap, $6.90). Mel also is known to wear berets, animal ears, bowler hats, and other mixes of scrunchies and bows. You also get to have fun with the accessories from your purse (the Angelic Pretty Shy Bear Bag from Circlly is totally on brand as is anything with hearts) to necklaces (Melanie has personally worn the Kitty Colar from ManTrap, $34.00).
An essential piece to your costume will be wearing lace socks as Melanie is famous for never wearing shoes when she performs, only lace socks. You have a lot of options here and choose a lot of different styles, colors and prices from Hue and Topshop. And if your Halloween incorporates Halloween, you need to kick off those shoes ASAP!
Lastly, you get to have a lot of fun with the makeup. Melanie mostly stays in the green, blue, purple and pink world of the color palette so paint your face with different pigments (MAC has bold colors, $22), matte lipsticks (Lime Crime is a favorite, $22), lip pencils (NARS, $27), eye shadows and powder blushes (Make Up For Ever, $21) traditional lipsticks (Nyx, $12.99) and more. But make sure you have a Brow Pencil (Bobbi Brown, $28) so you can draw in adorable freckles as Melanie tends to do.
The finishing touch? Have a vinyl copy of Melanie Martinez's Cry Baby album to carry around. Not only will it help start conversations about your costume, but you'll have a gorgeous vinyl cover to frame or hang, and a great record to play. You can order via Melanie's site, pick one up at Urban Outfitters or call your local record store to see if they have a copy.
And if you're really feeling ambitious, copy Melanie's gorgeous slew of tattoos which you can get close up views of in our in-depth interview here:
