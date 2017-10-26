What we absolutely love about the idea of picking Melanie Martinez as your Halloween costume inspiration this year is that other than paying homage to a confident, ambitious, artistic and all-around pop badass, you also can pick up a slew of cute and fashion-forward items based around the singer's style.

And now the details! Ms. Martinez typically rocks a headpiece of sorts and we think picking an oversized headband/bow combination is your best bet this holiday (Hot Topic's Blackheart Large Lace Bow Headband is super cute and super cheap, $6.90). Mel also is known to wear berets, animal ears, bowler hats, and other mixes of scrunchies and bows. You also get to have fun with the accessories from your purse (the Angelic Pretty Shy Bear Bag from Circlly is totally on brand as is anything with hearts) to necklaces (Melanie has personally worn the Kitty Colar from ManTrap, $34.00).

An essential piece to your costume will be wearing lace socks as Melanie is famous for never wearing shoes when she performs, only lace socks. You have a lot of options here and choose a lot of different styles, colors and prices from Hue and Topshop. And if your Halloween incorporates Halloween, you need to kick off those shoes ASAP!