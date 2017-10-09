Meryl Streep has shut down Harvey Weinstein regarding his sexual assault allegations. Details of the producers' ongoing abuse and assault, which spanned over decades, were shared in a harrowing New York Times report. On Sunday, the Weinstein Company board of directors officially fired him.
Streep, who has worked with Weinstein in the past, shared a statement with the Huffington Post:
“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.
I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it. The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”
The actress previously teamed up with the producer on films like 2013's August: Osage County, where she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress; and 2011's The Iron Lady where she won an Oscar and a Golden Globe. “I want to thank God—Harvey Weinstein," Streep joked during her Golden Globe speech. Various figures in Hollywood have since spoken out after Weinstein's past finally came to light, including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen.
The stories of actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, who were two of many victims, were also featured in the NYT report. As of press time, Weinstein has not released an official statement regarding the claims.
User Comments