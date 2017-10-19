Being a famous musician always appears like an ideal life—especially when you're in one of the biggest girl groups of all time—but Michelle Williams recently shared how tough her time in Destiny's Child was for her. While co-hosting on CBS' The Talk, a discussion about Demi Lovato's candidness with mental-health and drug issues in her new documentary led Michelle to share a personal story about how she didn't have the same avenues to open up during her younger days. "At the age of 25, had I had a name for what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that 'I've been suffering from depression,'" she shared. "I didn't know until I was in my 30s what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains. I just thought, 'I'm turning into a woman,' so I've been suffering since between the ages of 13 and 15. Like I said, at that age, I didn't know what to call it."

Williams added that when she went to the group's manger, Matthew Knowles a.k.a. father of Beyoncé and Solange, he wasn't able to help and did not understand the underlying mental issues at hand. "So many people are walking around acting like they've got it together and they're suffering," she continued. "So for years, I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression. And when I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was like, 'Y'all just signed a multi-million dollar deal! You're about to go on tour! What do you have to be depressed about?' So I was like, 'Oh, maybe I'm just tired.' I went to him, but it's kind of like, he could have been right at the time. I think he wanted me to be grateful, and I was, but I was still sad. So I want to normalize this mental health discussion."