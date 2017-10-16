Marvel just kicked off this fine Monday morning in the most epic way by unleashing the latest Black Panther trailer! The new clip follows June's debut teaser and is filled with even more heroic action.

We get to explore the world of Wakanda as T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) returns home to take over the throne as the new king. But he is soon met with a sworn enemy Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) who wants to knock him down. “I waited my entire life for this,” Killmonger exclaims. “The world is going to start over. I’m going to burn it all.” The visuals are absolutely stunning, with the Black Panther challenging his superhero abilities in battle while Vince Staples' "BagBak" and a rap-fueled version of Gil Scott-Heron's "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised" plays in the background.