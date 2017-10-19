Watch this exclusive clip #Jigsaw, the long-awaited eighth film in the #Saw franchise! pic.twitter.com/at7QdHYwu0— IGN (@IGN) October 17, 2017
Let's play a game, shall we? Jigsaw—the newest movie in the classic Saw franchise—is just a week away, and we have a slew of teasers to hold us over until its release date.
The first is an exclusive clip courtesy of IGN that focuses on a group of (literal) bucketheads. Jigsaw's latest victims awaken in a cold, dismal room with metal buckets strapped onto their heads. “I’m sure you’re all wondering why you’re here!” the manic mastermind's voice growls as the victims quickly realize the chains attached to their necks are actually pulling them closer to a buzzing saw. Oh dear...
Along with the clip, three new teasers have been released for our viewing pleasure. While the first two are quick cuts from the initial movie trailer, "The Philosophy of Jigsaw" is actually a recap of the Saw franchise's history as it highlights some of the best (& gruesome) death traps.
Jigsaw picks up over a decade after John Kramer's death and appears to return to the franchise's original gory roots. Directed by The Spierig Brothers, it marks the first installment since 2010's Saw 3D. Look out for Jigsaw in theaters on October 27—just in time for Halloween. But before then, keep it in the horror realm by watching the Cult of Chucky cast and crew reflect on Chucky's evolution over the Child's Play series:
