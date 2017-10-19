Let's play a game, shall we? Jigsaw—the newest movie in the classic Saw franchise—is just a week away, and we have a slew of teasers to hold us over until its release date.

The first is an exclusive clip courtesy of IGN that focuses on a group of (literal) bucketheads. Jigsaw's latest victims awaken in a cold, dismal room with metal buckets strapped onto their heads. “I’m sure you’re all wondering why you’re here!” the manic mastermind's voice growls as the victims quickly realize the chains attached to their necks are actually pulling them closer to a buzzing saw. Oh dear...