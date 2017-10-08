Well, this was an epic start to this dreary Sunday! Warner Bros. and DC unveiled the second Justice League trailer this morning, which follows the debut trailer that was released all the way back in March.

The new and intense clip runs for over three minutes, and opens with a flashback scene where Lois Lane (Amy Adams) reunites with Superman (Henry Cavill) before waking up to the news that her beau is dead. It also shows Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) calling upon The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) as they come together to face what appears to be their biggest war yet. "I had a dream it was the end of the world," Batman says to Wonder Woman as she whispers "Invasion." "I think it's something more, something darker," he muses.