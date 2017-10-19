You ready, Marvel fans? Netflix dropped the second trailer for The Punisher trailer today and it finally reveals the anticipated 13-episode series' premiere date: November 17, 2017.

The brutal new trailer comes after last month's incredibly shocking debut teaser. It digs deeper into Frank Castle's (Jon Bernthal) past as he gets murderous revenge for the death of his family. We see him getting unknowingly trained as a hitman for the U.S. government, and holds on to those skills in the future to—well—kill. Along with Bernthal, The Punisher cast includes Daredevil/The Defenders' Deborah Ann Woll who will reprise her role as Karen Page, as well as Westworld's Ben Barne.