The intense new Pacific Rim Uprising trailer stunned the New York Comic Con 2017 audience when it premiered on Friday afternoon! The sequel to the 2013 original gets fresh look as the new crew plans to battle the Kaiju during the Apocalypse (yes, it has officially returned).

“We were born into a world at war. Between the monsters that destroyed our cities and the monsters we created to stop them, we thought we had sacrificed enough,” Jake Penecost, the son of Idris Elba’s fallen Jaeger pilot Stacker Pentecost (played by rising star—no pun intended—John Boyega) says in the trailer. “But the war we thought we finished is just beginning, and the only thing standing in front of the apocalypse is us.” Set to the tone of Vince Staples' "War Ready," the clip is packed with massive war scenes as Boyega's team fight to save what's left of their city.