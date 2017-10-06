The intense new Pacific Rim Uprising trailer stunned the New York Comic Con 2017 audience when it premiered on Friday afternoon! The sequel to the 2013 original gets fresh look as the new crew plans to battle the Kaiju during the Apocalypse (yes, it has officially returned).
“We were born into a world at war. Between the monsters that destroyed our cities and the monsters we created to stop them, we thought we had sacrificed enough,” Jake Penecost, the son of Idris Elba’s fallen Jaeger pilot Stacker Pentecost (played by rising star—no pun intended—John Boyega) says in the trailer. “But the war we thought we finished is just beginning, and the only thing standing in front of the apocalypse is us.” Set to the tone of Vince Staples' "War Ready," the clip is packed with massive war scenes as Boyega's team fight to save what's left of their city.
Along with Boyega, the Pacific Rim Uprising cast includes Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona, and Charlie Day. The movie is directed by Steven S. DeKnight, with Guillermo del Toro (who helmed the original film) serving as the executive producer.
Look out for Pacific Rim Uprising in theaters on March 23, 2018. Next, see what it's like experiencing New York Comic Con as a veteran and virgin attendee:
User Comments