The model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson shared a new photo on Instagram, where she only wore a pair of gray Calvin Klein underwear and showed off her new chakra tattoos on her chest. "Comfortable in my rolls," she captioned the pic that didn't include her face. "Fuck wit me."

Ms. Jackson has long been a supporter of nudity and feeling free in one's own body. In May she wrote on Instagram: "I'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for 'going back to nature,' 'expressing freedom,' 'being healthier' and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me it helps me feel more connected...It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do. Not only if your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself."

Preach, Paris!

Next watch Aaron Carter, another rising star who was influenced by MJ, talk about his favorite memory with the King of Pop: