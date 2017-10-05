Pink is ready to take her upcoming Beautiful Trauma album on the road with a full-fledged world tour. The trek kicks off on March 1 in Phoenix before hitting cities like Chicago, Toronto, Orlando and Houston. The tour then ends on June 2 in Los Angeles. Oh, Bleachers is coming along for the ride as the supporting act!
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, October 10 at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12 at 10pm local time. Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, October 13 to the general public. Fans of Pink (who live in the U.S. or Canada) can redeem a physical copy of the Beautiful Trauma album if you purchase your concert ticket between October 10 and October 20.
Along with the tour announcement, Pink is also readying the premiere of her Apple Music documentary. The minute-long teaser gives a peek into the making of her seventh album, where she enjoys a glass of wine in the studio and muses about juggling her busy career with being a mom. See that, as well as all the tour dates, below.
I made a thing with @AppleMusic! It’s a documentary about #BeautifulTrauma – Check out this trailer pic.twitter.com/NfQeRwG7Sa— P!nk (@Pink) October 5, 2017
March 1 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 3 -- Wichita, KS. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
March 5 -- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 6 -- Lincoln, NB. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 9 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 12 -- St. Paul, MN. @ Xcel Energy Center
March 14 -- St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
March 15 -- Kansas City, MO. @ Sprint Center
March 17 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 18 -- Grand Rapids, MI. @ Van Andel Arena
March 20 -- Toronto @ Air Canada Centre
March 23 -- Montreal @ Bell Centre
March 25 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 27 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 28 -- Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 4 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 7 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 9 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 13 -- Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center
April 16 -- Washington, D.C. @ Captial One Arena
April 19 -- Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 21 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
April 24 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 25 -- Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
April 28 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 1 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
May 9 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 12 -- Vancouver @ Rogers Arena
May 13 -- Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
May 15 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 18 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 22 -- Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 23 -- Ontario @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
May 25 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
May 26 -- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 28 -- San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
May 31 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
June 2 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Look out for Beautiful Trauma, the follow-up to 2012's GRAMMY-winning The Truth About Love album, on Oct. 13. Next, check out this interview where Kehlani shows her love for the "unapologetically bad ass" singer:
