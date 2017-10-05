Pink is ready to take her upcoming Beautiful Trauma album on the road with a full-fledged world tour. The trek kicks off on March 1 in Phoenix before hitting cities like Chicago, Toronto, Orlando and Houston. The tour then ends on June 2 in Los Angeles. Oh, Bleachers is coming along for the ride as the supporting act!

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, October 10 at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12 at 10pm local time. Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, October 13 to the general public. Fans of Pink (who live in the U.S. or Canada) can redeem a physical copy of the Beautiful Trauma album if you purchase your concert ticket between October 10 and October 20.