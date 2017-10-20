Pink and Christina Aguilera's feud is one of the best music beefs in history, and Pink recalled a wild moment in the peak of it all on last night's Watch What Happens Live. It turns out that things almost got a little violent between the two pop queens.
"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha," Pink explained to Bravo's Andy Cohen. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal—we just were very different. Women have to learn how to support each other, it's not taught to us on the playground." When asked if she tried to get physical with Christina, Pink responded: "Actually she swung on me in a club, which is hilarious! But we're fine. She's so talented. Deep down, I've had bad days too, but she's a really sweet person. We made us on The Voice."
It's clear that her feud with Christina is in the past, and Pink confirmed that when she teased the two actually have been recording together! "We may or may not have already collaborated. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that—but I just did!" she stated. Well folks, we just have to wait to see when this song arrives! Speaking of new music, Pink recently dropped her Beautiful Trauma album, which features tracks like "Revenge" with Eminem" and "What About Us." She will kick off her 2018 world tour on March 1. As for Xtina? She's currently working on the follow-up to 2012's Lotus (hurry up girl!).
Now, throw it way back to 2010 with this old-school Christina Aguilera interview where she talks about raising her son Max:
