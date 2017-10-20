Pink and Christina Aguilera's feud is one of the best music beefs in history, and Pink recalled a wild moment in the peak of it all on last night's Watch What Happens Live. It turns out that things almost got a little violent between the two pop queens.

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha," Pink explained to Bravo's Andy Cohen. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal—we just were very different. Women have to learn how to support each other, it's not taught to us on the playground." When asked if she tried to get physical with Christina, Pink responded: "Actually she swung on me in a club, which is hilarious! But we're fine. She's so talented. Deep down, I've had bad days too, but she's a really sweet person. We made us on The Voice."