With its hopeful message and politically charged video, Pink's new single "What About Us" can be as a commentary to the current political landscape, namely towards current president Donald Trump's policies that target minorities and marginalized people. Which is probably why many were caught off guard when the Beautiful Trauma singer shared a message of hope about the current commander-in-chief. "I've seen people change and turn their lives around. There's still hope for you @POTUS. It's what the world needs," she shared in the early morning on Tuesday, following up with, "You are doing a terrible job. Worse than every other job you've done terrible at. Do you seriously have time to worry about the NFL?"

A series of confused fans and online trolls then started coming for the singer, to which she noticed, commenting on everything from how the star supposedly "used Black music to become very famous" and voted for Trump, while retweeting others while others shared their support with tweets like, "Pink is allowed to have a thought" and "Pink's tweet is clearly appealing to Trump to start doing the right thing. It's clearly not an endorsement." See a few below.

Pink ended the Twitter battle by taking the high road saying, "I pray for love and change and light. I also pray I never become as cynical and snarky and shitty as some of the people on my twitter feed" before throwing a bit of hilarious self-depreciation her way, saying she liked Sia's part in their "Waterfall" collaboration better and the fact that she even had time to respond to her haters.

