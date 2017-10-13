Pink's new Beautiful Trauma album dropped today, marking songstress' seventh studio release and first LP in more than five years. While there's a slew of exciting production and songwriting collaborators with the likes of Jack Antonoff (who produced the title track and "Better Life"), Tobias Jesso Jr. (on "You Get My Love") and Julia Michaels ("Barbies"), the sole listed collaborator is Eminem on rumored second single "Revenge," available to listen to now.

Check out the track above that boasts a simple, bouncy beat that sees Pink flipping from a rap-talk styles and singing to talk about all the ways she'll get back at a loser boyfriend. Eminem comes in for the bridge to give an equally spiteful verse that ends with the line, "So when you're driving, driving to his house / And you pass me while I'm driving to hers / Just remember, you cheated on me first / You're a whore, you're a whore / This is war."