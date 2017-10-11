October 11 is National Coming Out Day and some of our favorite LGBTQ superstars are sharing their stories with fans. PVRIS' badass frontwoman Lynn Gunn revealed her story with Billboard and GLAAD in a new video interview.
She told a story that included both tough and cute anecdotes about her family. Read below:
"I came out to my mom when I was 18. It was right before I left for my very-first tour, I wrote her a letter and left it under her pillow, and told her to read it when she had a chance. She didn't talk to me for about a week. The main issue that my parents had had was they were just worried what the rest of my family would think, especially my grandmother. But it's actually funny, I never really came out to my grandma but she kind of found out via Internet. I think I found out that my grandma knew through the Internet because somebody tagged me in a Facebook post of me and my ex-girlfriend, my grandmother commented on the post that said, 'When's the wedding, I need to get my dress!' Somebody had screenshot it, tweeted it to me, but had no idea it was my grandmother."
Gunn also shared her advice to anyone wondering when was the best to come out or worried about the reaction they may get. "There's really no right or wrong time for it," she added. "It's really whenever you feel most ready. Even if you don't have that immediate foundation or support systems, there is that support around you, everywhere, you just have to kind of look and wait for it. It really does get better, there's going to be so much love around you as soon as you break that wall down and come out."
Happy Coming Out Day! Next up, check out Lynn talking about the progressions she's noticed in PVRIS' live shows and more:
