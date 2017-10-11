October 11 is National Coming Out Day and some of our favorite LGBTQ superstars are sharing their stories with fans. PVRIS' badass frontwoman Lynn Gunn revealed her story with Billboard and GLAAD in a new video interview.

She told a story that included both tough and cute anecdotes about her family. Read below:

"I came out to my mom when I was 18. It was right before I left for my very-first tour, I wrote her a letter and left it under her pillow, and told her to read it when she had a chance. She didn't talk to me for about a week. The main issue that my parents had had was they were just worried what the rest of my family would think, especially my grandmother. But it's actually funny, I never really came out to my grandma but she kind of found out via Internet. I think I found out that my grandma knew through the Internet because somebody tagged me in a Facebook post of me and my ex-girlfriend, my grandmother commented on the post that said, 'When's the wedding, I need to get my dress!' Somebody had screenshot it, tweeted it to me, but had no idea it was my grandmother."