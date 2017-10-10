Oh snap! Disney Channel announced Raven's Home will officially be returning to the network for a second season. The spinoff of That's So Raven made its premiere in July and, according to Deadline, opened with the No. 1 live-action cable TV series premiere in two years.

Raven's Home follows the adventures of newly divorced BFFs Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) as they raise their kids under one roof. Issac Ryan Brown plays Raven's son Booker, who inherits his moms psychic abilities. Navia Robinson (Booker's twin sister Nia), Skylar Katz (Nia's best friend Tess) and Jason Maybaum (Chelsea's son Levi) also star. It is executive-produced by Raven-Symoné, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas