Sam Smith may have put his foot in his mouth a few times in 2016, but a new interview with The Sunday Times shows the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer opening up more than ever.

In the revealing, the soul star talked about his gender identity. "I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man," he shared after explaining he doesn't feel like a cisgender man (cisgender referring to those who identify with the sex they were assigned at birth). "People don't know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn [Monroe], and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for two and a half years."

Smith opened up about struggles he faced growing up too. "I got teased a lot for it, but there were also people respecting me for walking around like that in my school," before talking about an assault years later. "I'd finished work and put on my clothes, and someone punched me in the chest, obviously just because of the way I looked. But that never bothered me, because I had this barricade up."