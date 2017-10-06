Sam Smith takes it to church with "Pray," the latest taste from his just-announced forthcoming album The Thrill Of It All. Produced by Timbaland, the gospel-tinged tune fuses the singer's love for soulful R&B and pop.
"I'm young and I'm foolish, I've made bad decisions / I block out the news, turn my back on religion / Don't have no degree, I'm somewhat naive / I've made it this far on my own / But lately, that shit ain't been gettin' me higher," he muses in the song's first verse. The emotionally driven "Pray" is the second song from Smith's new album, following last month's "Too Good At Goodbyes." The Thrill Of It All, the follow-up to 2014's GRAMMY-winning In The Lonely Hour, will arrive on November 3. It will feature credits from YEBBA, Malay, Stargate, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd and Smith's longtime collaborator Jimmy Napes, who co-wrote the award-winning "Stay With Me."
Along with the album news, the singer announced a 2018 tour. The 37-date leg kicks off on June 18 and wraps up on Sept. 13. Fans can purchase tickets beginning October 11 before the general sale opens on October 12. Head over to Smith's website for more details.
Sam Smith's 2018 Tour Dates
June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
June 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
July 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
August 14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
August 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 28 & 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 31 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
September 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
September 5 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
September 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 8 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
September 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
September 13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
