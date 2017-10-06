Sam Smith takes it to church with "Pray," the latest taste from his just-announced forthcoming album The Thrill Of It All. Produced by Timbaland, the gospel-tinged tune fuses the singer's love for soulful R&B and pop.

"I'm young and I'm foolish, I've made bad decisions / I block out the news, turn my back on religion / Don't have no degree, I'm somewhat naive / I've made it this far on my own / But lately, that shit ain't been gettin' me higher," he muses in the song's first verse. The emotionally driven "Pray" is the second song from Smith's new album, following last month's "Too Good At Goodbyes." The Thrill Of It All, the follow-up to 2014's GRAMMY-winning In The Lonely Hour, will arrive on November 3. It will feature credits from YEBBA, Malay, Stargate, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd and Smith's longtime collaborator Jimmy Napes, who co-wrote the award-winning "Stay With Me."