"I've been running through the jungle / I've been crying with the wolves / To get to you, to get to you/ I've been down the darkest alleys / Saw the dark side of the moon / To get to you, to get to you," she blandly sings on the chorus. When compared to the subdued kookiness of "Bad Liar" or the icy romanticism of "Fetish," "Wolves" doesn't share the same experimentation of Selena's previous singles. Dance music can easily sound reductive, and unfortunately this tune doesn't push any boundaries.

Selena Gomez has shared her new song "Wolves" today (Oct. 25), and it is not the exciting release that we were hoping for. The singer does EDM/dance well (as seen with her "It Ain't Me" collaboration with Kygo), but her work with Marshmello falls flat.

In any case, Selena he is currently preparing for her upcoming third album. She revealed last month that she had a kidney transplant due to her ongoing struggles with Lupus. She wrote in an Instagram post,

"I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."

As of now, there is no word when the follow-up to 2015's Revival will be released. Below, watch an old-school Fuse interview with the singer about being a role model: