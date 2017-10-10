The moment you've all been waiting for is now here! The Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer made its grand debut last night (Oct. 9) during Monday Night Football, and boy is it epic.

“I’ve seen this raw strength only once before,” Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) tells Rey (Daisy Ridley). “It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.” The feeling of ominous doom continues throughout the trailer as Rey trains on Ahch-To, Finn (John Boyega) battles Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christine) and Ren (Adam Driver) aims his target at a frightened Captain Leia (the late Carrie Fisher). "Let the past die, kill it if you have to. That's the only way to become what you're meant to be," Ren narrates with teary eyes.