It's nearly time for everyone's Stranger Things obsession to return and the Netflix phenomenom is dropping the final trailer before its second season return.
In the latest reveal, we see Eleven return back in action (with a new wig!), another terrifying, mystical being, more Winona Ryder screaming and much more to get us all the more excited to binge watch. Check it out above.
Cancel your plans for Halloween weekend: Stranger Things 2 returns Friday, Oct. 27.
In the meantime, get your scare on by watching the Cult of Chucky cast and crew reflect on the world's most terrifying doll's evolution over the years:
User Comments