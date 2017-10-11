The world's obsession with Pokémon Go proved how willing we all were to bring our favorite animated characters in our real world and now one of the gaming world's most beloved stars has his own music video.

"Jump Up, Super Star!" is the swing-inspired theme song to the upcoming Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Odyssey that promises to be a 3D platform game focused on exploration. And just like how the game looks to bring Mario's world into our real lives, an accompanying trailer for the game does the same where the famous plumber shows off his best moves alongside a dance troupe. Listen up for some deliciously nerdy lyrics ("Jump with me / Grab coins with me, oh yeah!") that longtime Mario fans will appreciate.

It's kinda cute, kinda bizarre, but undeniably delightful. Watch above.