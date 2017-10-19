Taylor Swift's upcoming Reputation album is only a few weeks away—November 10th, y'all!!!—and the singer is keeping the anticipation high with by releasing another new song before the LP drops.

Swift unexpectedly announced her new song "Gorgeous" would be released at midnight EST on Thursday, Oct. 19. Fans also got a quick listen to the track that opened with a baby squeaking the title followed by a bouncy synth-pop production that we wouldn't be surprised to learn was helmed by Jack Antonoff (who produced "Look What You Made Me Do" and 1989 single "Out of the Woods"). Listen below: