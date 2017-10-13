The debut trailer for The New Mutants is here—and man it is terrifying! The latest film in the X-Men franchise immediately separates itself from the pack as it targets the horror genre head on.
It opens in a dismal, dimly lit medical ward as mentor/doctor Cecilia Reyes (played by Alice Braga) asks the group of mutants a series of questions: "Have you ever experienced something you'd consider abnormal?" "Do you know what mutants are?" “Did you know baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult ones?” Colossus' sister Illyana Rasputin/Magik (Split's Anya Taylor-Joy), Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane (Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams), Sam Guthrie/Cannonball (Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton), Roberto da Costa/Sunspot (Henry Zaga) and Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Blu Hunt) all find themselves in one setting as they come to terms with their abilities.
Back in May, director Josh Boone (best known for helming The Fault In Our Stars), told EW The New Mutants will be a "full-fledged horror movie." It follows the action-filled and seemingly dangerous adventures of the group of teens. “There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We’re trying to do something very, very different. ... We love that Fox wants to make all these different X-Men spinoffs as drastically different as they can," he continued.
Boone is also writing the script alongside Knate Gwaltney, with Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt producing. Look out for The New Mutants in theaters on April 10, 2018. Next, watch the stars of last May's X-Men: Apocalypse tell Fuse their favorite mutant powers below:
User Comments