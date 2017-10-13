The debut trailer for The New Mutants is here—and man it is terrifying! The latest film in the X-Men franchise immediately separates itself from the pack as it targets the horror genre head on.

It opens in a dismal, dimly lit medical ward as mentor/doctor Cecilia Reyes (played by Alice Braga) asks the group of mutants a series of questions: "Have you ever experienced something you'd consider abnormal?" "Do you know what mutants are?" “Did you know baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult ones?” Colossus' sister Illyana Rasputin/Magik (Split's Anya Taylor-Joy), Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane (Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams), Sam Guthrie/Cannonball (Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton), Roberto da Costa/Sunspot (Henry Zaga) and Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Blu Hunt) all find themselves in one setting as they come to terms with their abilities.