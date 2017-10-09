The Marvel Universe is expanding...for The Weekend.
Ahead of an appearance at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 7, the "Curve" singer announced his long-teased collaboration with Marvel Comics and gave the initial teases of his Starboy series.
"The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY... comic book coming soon," he wrote on Twitter. During the event, the singer posted for photos and signed autographs. Check out the first look below:
XXL notes that Starboy has been an idea long cooking for Mr. Abel Tesfaye. "Starboy is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga," The Weeknd said of his alter-ego while talking to Zane Lowe last November. "I guess this is the fourth chapter. He's a character that we created. It's so funny, we want to create a comic out of him as well...he’s a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album. He's definitely made his appearance in different records in the past as well. He’s a more braggadocious character that we all have inside of us.”
The Starboy's series coming in 2018 marks the latest hip-hop artist for Marvel to link up with following collaborations with the likes of Dr. Dre, Nas, Missy Elliott, Chance the Rapper and more.
While you wait for Starboy, check out Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso talk about the other genres the comic company may explore in the future:
