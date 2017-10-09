Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Marvel Universe is expanding...for The Weekend. Ahead of an appearance at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 7, the "Curve" singer announced his long-teased collaboration with Marvel Comics and gave the initial teases of his Starboy series. "The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY... comic book coming soon," he wrote on Twitter. During the event, the singer posted for photos and signed autographs. Check out the first look below:

XXL notes that Starboy has been an idea long cooking for Mr. Abel Tesfaye. "Starboy is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga," The Weeknd said of his alter-ego while talking to Zane Lowe last November. "I guess this is the fourth chapter. He's a character that we created. It's so funny, we want to create a comic out of him as well...he’s a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album. He's definitely made his appearance in different records in the past as well. He’s a more braggadocious character that we all have inside of us.”