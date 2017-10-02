With your help, TIDAL is doing its part to help relief efforts in Puerto Rico which has been devastated by Hurricane Maria. Jay-Z's streaming service teamed up with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort to send 200,000 pounds of supplies to the U.S. territory.

The plan is to fill a plane (below) with cargo and supplies by Oct. 5 to aid disaster relief. Across drop-off locations throughout New York state, locals can drop off any of the following items for donations: batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products. All items must be unopened and in their original packaging. See the full list of drop-off sites here and visit anytime between 9AM and 6PM.

And if you aren't in New York, you can shop at Tidal's Amazon registry for more much-needed supplies. A $6.24 pack of flashlights and batteries or a $7.28 can of oranges can make a huge difference.