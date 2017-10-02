Mark Horton/Getty Images for ABA

Update (5:09PM): Despite initially reporting a confirmation that Tom Petty had died, CBS News shared an update saying the Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the reports of the legendary singer's death. TMZ says Petty is still clinging to life which CBS added in an update to their report saying, "An earlier LAPD report which confirmed the singer's death, and which CBS reported, has since been clarified." See below for more and stay tuned to Fuse for more on this developing story.

The LAPD says it cannot confirm earlier reports of singer Tom Petty’s death. TMZ reports that the singer is still clinging to life. pic.twitter.com/Xv4UtVdY4Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Original Story (4:00PM): Tom Petty, the legendary rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is reportedly dead after a full cardiac arrest, according to a report from CBS News. He was 66. CBS News report a confirmation following the news from a TMZ report sharing that the musician was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night, October 1. TMZ adds that Petty was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and put on life support.