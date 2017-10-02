Update (5:09PM): Despite initially reporting a confirmation that Tom Petty had died, CBS News shared an update saying the Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the reports of the legendary singer's death. TMZ says Petty is still clinging to life which CBS added in an update to their report saying, "An earlier LAPD report which confirmed the singer's death, and which CBS reported, has since been clarified."
See below for more and stay tuned to Fuse for more on this developing story.
The LAPD says it cannot confirm earlier reports of singer Tom Petty’s death. TMZ reports that the singer is still clinging to life. pic.twitter.com/Xv4UtVdY4Z— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017
Original Story (4:00PM): Tom Petty, the legendary rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is reportedly dead after a full cardiac arrest, according to a report from CBS News. He was 66.
CBS News report a confirmation following the news from a TMZ report sharing that the musician was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night, October 1. TMZ adds that Petty was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and put on life support.
Since rising to fame in the '70s with The Heartbreakers, Petty was known for singing rock classics like "American Girl," "Free Fallin'," "Listen to the Heart" and more. In the '80s, Petty was a member of supergroup the Traveling Wilburys alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.Petty had performed as recently as last Monday for three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl as the conclusion to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 40th anniversary tour.
Below watch a classic Fuse mini doc on Sound City, the iconic recording studio where Tom Petty recorded classic albums like 1979's Damn the Torpedoes, 1981's Hard Promises and his 1994 solo album Wild Flowers and more:
