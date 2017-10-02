After the shocking and saddening report that Tom Petty passed away at age 66, a slew of celebrities have taken to social media to grieve and remember the rock icon.
See various celebrity reactions below and stay tuned to Fuse for the latest on this breaking news.
I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017
Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx
I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017
“you belong somewhere you feel free.”
💔
RIP Tom Petty— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017
Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love. Your music has changed this world for the better. pic.twitter.com/jZsjIN5Xu3
tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life.— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017
#RIPTomPetty He had many classic jams but this song and video blew me away as a kid https://t.co/QMiBbK68WX— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) October 2, 2017
What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family.— josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017
I've loved this man my entire life. We've lost something grand. RIP Tom Petty..._b pic.twitter.com/hMKmB5qgxp— Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) October 2, 2017
Oh man Tom Petty is gone. He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 2, 2017
Just when I thought today could not get any worse…— Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017
R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration.
What a loss for the music world. Dad, I hope you and Tom Petty are singing some Wilburys right about now. RIP. pic.twitter.com/FtIj2DDU55— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 2, 2017
Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer.— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017
What the hell is going on today. Now Tom Petty :( RIP a real legend inspiration and icon to us— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017
Damn ....Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me 'Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty was on my Mount Rushmore of rock heroes. The writing, the voice, the band. HeartBROKEN.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) October 2, 2017
Please not Tom Petty. Someone tell me this isn't true. https://t.co/OlpntYaC1F. This can't all be happening.— Kiesza (@Kiesza) October 2, 2017
I loved Tom Petty so much. His music was a part of my soul .He was a dear man . 1 of his favorite songs was The Warmth Of The Sun by my Dad— Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) October 2, 2017
RIP @tompetty https://t.co/NUlaNvOkaW— Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) October 2, 2017
Below watch a classic Fuse mini doc on Sound City, the iconic recording studio where Tom Petty recorded classic albums like 1979's Damn the Torpedoes, 1981's Hard Promises and his 1994 solo album Wild Flowers and more:
User Comments