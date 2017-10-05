Tove Lo unleashes her wacky-as-hell video for "Disco Tits," where she gets down and dirty with a horny puppet. The six-minute clip (directed by Tim Erem) seemingly begins normal, with the Swedish starlet having a sit-down interview with a wannabe Muppet.

But things take a turn when Tove Lo begins to flirt with the furry interviewer! The pair then hit the highway for a road trip where the puppet decides to please her with some road head. The video gets even more kooky once they enter a diner where they argue about barbecue sauce. The wild ride then comes to an end where Tove Lo continues the lusty theme from her recent short films and has some very steamy sex.