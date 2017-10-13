The Halloween theme music has remained a staple in horror pop culture ever since the movie's premiere in 1978. Fast forward to almost four decades later, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross decided to put their own spin on the iconic theme—just in time for Friday the 13th!

The new rendition is just as creepy as the original (maybe even more so!), as it injects Reznor's signature spine-tingling production and takes John Carpenter's initial idea to a whole 'nother level. “[My friends and I] left the theater forever changed,” Reznor said a statement while giving credit to the legendary director/composer. “We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”