The Halloween theme music has remained a staple in horror pop culture ever since the movie's premiere in 1978. Fast forward to almost four decades later, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross decided to put their own spin on the iconic theme—just in time for Friday the 13th!
The new rendition is just as creepy as the original (maybe even more so!), as it injects Reznor's signature spine-tingling production and takes John Carpenter's initial idea to a whole 'nother level. “[My friends and I] left the theater forever changed,” Reznor said a statement while giving credit to the legendary director/composer. “We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”
Carpenter also commented, stating the new theme "Moody and dark, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' version of 'Halloween' does amazing justice to the original. I'm impressed." Speaking of Halloween, it was announced last month that Jamie Lee Curtis will return to the franchise to play Laurie Strode in the upcoming Halloween movie. It will serve as the sequel to Halloween II. It is directed by David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express), who co-wrote the script alongside Danny McBride. Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge) is the studio backing the project.
Look out for the new Halloween movie in theaters on Oct. 19, 2018. Next, dive into another horror movie classic as the Cult of Chucky cast and crew reflect on Chucky's evolution over the Child's Play series:
